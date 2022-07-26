Auto museum’s surrey wins Best in Class  

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s rare 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey won first place in the Brass and Nickel Class at the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 17 at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.

Entrants in this New England automotive event have to be invited to participate. The museum has taken part in this event before with other vehicles from its Brass Era collection. Misselwood proceeds benefit student scholarship programs at Endicott College, and organizers said the 2022 event boasted record attendance. The event consists of a car tour and a judged exhibition. The Knox participated in the judged portion of the event, where judges remarked on the Knox’s provenance and condition, sharing that it appeared at the 1904 World’s Fair as they presented the awards.

“Misselwood is always a fantastic event and it is wonderful to be invited and to bring this honor home to Seal Cove. This was a true team effort and we are very pleased,” said Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura.

In March, the Knox was invited to The Amelia (née the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance) where it received The Hagerty Driver’s Foundation National Automotive Heritage Award.

The Knox can be viewed at Seal Cove Auto Museum 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.