Auto museum showcases foreign autos at Cars & Coffee

SEAL COVE — Seal Cove Auto Museum invites visitors to exhibit their MG, Volkswagen, Volvo, Austin Healey, Honda or any marque of foreign car at its fifth Cars & Coffee gathering of 2022 on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While the Import Showcase features imported autos, all makes and models of vehicles are invited to exhibit. The museum also welcomes motorcycles, bicycles, and modes of transportation other than cars.

Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free to all during the hours of the event. Light refreshments are offered at no charge including coffee, locally baked donuts, fruit and juices.

The Maine Chapter of the Volvo Club of America will be in attendance, with approximately a dozen Volvos of various models and vintages.

“While the focus of our collection is largely American, foreign cars are always a treat to see. We look forward to welcoming a great crowd and variety at the Import Showcase, and to sharing another great event with the community,” said Executive Director Ethan Yankura.

Located at 1414 Tremont Road, the Seal Cove Auto Museum is home to a landmark collection of Brass Era automobiles. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org or call (207) 244-9242.