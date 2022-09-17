Author to discuss debut collection at Jesup Memorial Library

BAR HARBOR — Set in a Native community in Maine, “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty, is a debut collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the 21st century and what it means to live, to survive and to persevere after tragedy.

Join Talty for an author talk at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Talty will be joined in conversation with Nolan Altvater, Passamaquoddy citizen and curator of education at Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor.

The 12 stories in Talty’s book are of family and community. A boy unearths a jar that holds an old curse, which sets into motion his family’s unraveling; a man, while trying to swindle some pot from a dealer, discovers a friend passed out in the woods, his hair frozen into the snow; a grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s projects the past onto her grandson; and two friends, inspired by “Antiques Roadshow,” attempt to rob a tribal museum.

Talty is a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation. His work has appeared in The Georgia Review, Shenandoah, TriQuarterly, Narrative Magazine, LitHub and elsewhere. He lives in Levant.

This event is cosponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of Talty’s book will be on sale at the event.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/talty or email eventsignu[email protected].