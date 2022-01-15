Author talk examines winter’s fate

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting an online conversation with Porter Fox, author of “The Last Winter,” on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

Raised on MDI, Fox looked forward to winter and the many snow and ice-related outdoor sports that came with it. This love of winter has taken him around the globe.

During his travels, Fox noticed that winter was changing. Glaciers are receding, snowpacks are shrinking, ice is melting and the season is shorter. This global trend can be seen in Maine and on MDI.

Raney Bench, the historical society’s executive director, will moderate the conversation using questions from the public to understand how global trends in climate change taking place in the Northern Hemisphere are connected to changes happening locally. Copies of “The Last Winter” are available at Sherman’s Book Store in Bar Harbor.

The historical society is offering this free program as a virtual version of its annual Baked Bean Supper. Guests are encouraged to bake their own bean recipes or to try a new one from the society’s 2021 bean cookbook, a digital version of which is available by donation.

The program is also part of the historical society’s ongoing project, “Landscape of Change,” which uses the society’s records and collections to document a more complete picture of how island ecosystems are changing.

Registration for this event can be done online at www.mdihistory.org. Submit questions in advance by emailing Bench at [email protected] or by adding a question or comment when registering.