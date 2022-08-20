Author discovers hidden Dorr manuscript collections

BAR HARBOR — An upcoming discussion about George B. Dorr, the father of Acadia National Park, will focus on six concealed manuscript collections uncovered by an author’s research.

Ronald Epp will talk about his discovery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jesup Memorial Library in a hybrid presentation called, “Invisible Libraries: Six Elusive Collections in Building the Dorr Archive.” These six collections will be part of the Dorr Research Archive – a key part of Jesup’s expanded archive in the library’s planned addition.

Epp is the author of “Creating Acadia National Park: The Biography of George Bucknam Dorr,” published in 2016 by Friends of Acadia during the centennials of Acadia National Park and the National Park Service.

Epp’s teaching appointments include the State University of New York at Buffalo, the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Memphis and the University of Hartford, where he served as director of libraries.

Epp and his late wife Elizabeth have been seasonal residents of Mount Desert Island since 1973. They hiked its trails and became avid supporters of FOA, from whom Epp received the inaugural FOA Preservation Award in 2017. He is also a member of Jesup Memorial Library’s Capital Campaign Honorary Committee.

Register either for in-person or Zoom attendance at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/epp.