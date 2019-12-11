Auditions set

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Community Theater will be holding auditions for its 2020 spring musical on Dec. 16 and 19 in the auditorium at Mount Desert Island High School. Auditions will be held on both nights from 6-8 p.m., but it is suggested that those auditioning arrive early to register and warm up.

There are many roles available for both children and adults. Children must be in first grade or older to audition.

Auditions will include learning a short piece of choreography, singing a song of one’s choice and a prepared selection from the show, and reading text from the show. Audition materials can be found in advance at acadiacommunitytheater.net.

“The musical is about a girl genius who is mistreated and underappreciated by her family,” an announcement from Acadia Community Theater said. “Her school is run by a cruel woman who punishes and disciplines children wrongly, but the girl has a special connection to her teacher there, who recognizes her unusual gifts. Her teacher inspires her to fight back using her newly discovered magical powers. This is a story about standing up for what is right, and the bravery, belief and magic inside of us all.”

The production will be directed by Dani Robbins, assistant directed by Kate Young, produced by Doug Van Gorder, with musical direction by Isabel Bohrer.

Contact acadiacommunitytheater@gmail.com.