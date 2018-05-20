Aubrey Bart’s final days subject of memoir

BAR HARBOR — Author and artist Emily Bracale will talk about her creative process and “Our Last Six Months: An Illustrated Memoir about Death, Cancer, End-of-life Care, Love, Family, and Forgiveness,” the memoir that recounts the last six months of Aubrey Bart’s life, at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. She also will lead a memoir writing workshop at the library on Saturday, June 2, at 11 a.m.

“Our Last Six Months” follows Bart as he reveals to his ex-wife and 13-year-old son that he has stage 4 cancer, says a press release. “The book weaves together the story visually, through hundreds of cartoons, comics and painted illustrations, and through text. It follows the path the family takes as Bart comes to terms with his own mortality and his experiences with hospitals, nursing care and end-of-life decisions.”

“While this is one person’s story, it also showcases what millions of people in the U.S. go through when dealing with end-of-life choices and health care, the governmental and health insurance bureaucracies, and the profound effects of poverty on health. It also highlights the generosity of Bart’s family, friends and community which made a profound difference,” the release says.

“This is more than a memoir. It is an essential guidebook for others in similar difficult situations,” said Jeanie Smith, board president of The Whole Heath Center. “The author gives us a direct and true account in an honest and openhearted way, never maudlin or sentimental. Illustrations help to tell this story with warmth and humor. This is a gem of a book.”

Visit www.ourlastsixmonthsbook.com.

Bracale is a lifelong artist and educator. She is a graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy and College of the Atlantic. Her professional experience includes classroom teaching at public and private schools, art education for children and adults, graphic design, landscape design, watercolor landscape painting and nonfiction writing. She is the author and illustrator of “In the Lyme-Light: Portraits of Illness and Healing” and the revised edition, “In the Lyme-Light II: Portraits of Illness and Healing.”

Books will be on sale that night, and both events are free and open to the public. Contact [email protected] or 288-4245.