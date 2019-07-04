Astrophysicist asks big questions

BAR HARBOR — In astrophysicist and NPR commentator Adam Frank’s book “Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth,” Frank looks at the existence of alien civilizations and tries to answer the question “what can the likely presence of life on other worlds tell us about our own fate?”

Frank will give an author talk and book signing Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The following night, July 11, at 7 p.m., he and science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson will hold a public conversation at the Jesup.

“Frank tells the story of humanity’s coming of age as we awaken to the possibilities of life on other worlds and looks at their relevance to our fate on a climate-changed Earth,” organizers said. “We are just one of ten billion trillion planets in the universe, and it’s highly likely that many of those planets hosted technologically advanced alien civilizations. What is more, each of those civilizations must have faced the same challenge of civilization-driven climate change.”

Frank is a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information on Frank visit adamfrankscience.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 288-4245.