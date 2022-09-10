Assembling MDI’s geology puzzle 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — If you’ve ever wondered about the geologic origins of Mount Desert Island, how the island was put together or what effects glaciers had on the current landscape, join geologists Duane and Ruth Braun at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a hybrid in-person and online talk, “Assembling the Mount Desert Island Geology Puzzle.”

Their talk will begin around a billion years ago when MDI was attached to the super continent Gondwana and eventually attached itself to North America. Over the last one million years, glaciers have covered the island at least five times with up to 5,000 feet of ice, sculpting MDI to its present form. When the last glacier retreated from MDI 15,000 years ago, it left behind many different deposits and landforms that shaped the landscape.

Ruth earned her master’s degree in science from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. Over the years, she has taught science, math and geology courses in high schools and universities.

Duane earned his doctorate from Johns Hopkins. Before he retired, he was a geosciences professor at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. He also mapped the glacial deposits of a 9,000-square-mile area of northeastern Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Geology Survey.

Both Brauns have been instructors for Acadia Senior College and have written a guidebook to the geology of MDI.

The Braun’s “Guidebook to the Geology of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park” is available for purchase from the library in person or over the phone for $20. Proceeds will benefit the library.

Register for the presentation at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9346882.

Visit www.swhplibrary.org or call the library at (207) 244-7065 for more information.