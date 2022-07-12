ARW concerts to benefit Westside Food Pantry

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Arthur Russell Week (ARW) will present free concerts at St. John Episcopal Church at 5:30 p.m. on July 14 and 15.

Named for cellist-songwriter Arthur Russell, ARW is a one-week summer festival for young musicians ages 8-13 and adult amateurs who experience musical collaboration in small groups. Ensembles may include strings, piano, some woodwinds and possibly percussion.

This year’s ARW is a collaboration between Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) and Camp Beech Cliff. Each morning from July 11-15, young musicians work together at Pemetic School in small groups to refine their musical skills and have fun learning under the guidance of professional coaches. During the afternoons, amateur adult musicians receive professional coaching and concert preparation.

Faculty for the festival include Luke Fatora, violin/viola; Emily Stodola, violin; Noreen Silver (artistic director), cello; Phillip Silver, piano; and Nancy Colter, piano.

The week ends with two public performances to benefit Westside Food Pantry. The concerts will feature adult cellists, student mentors, guest cellist Aaron Wolff and guest percussionist Beau Lisy.

Video artist Peter Logue will be filming students and teachers live for a documentary about the history and future of Arthur Russell Week. The premiere of the short film will be released to the public in the coming months.

Both concerts will be held at St. John Episcopal Church, 315 Main St., Southwest Harbor. In compliance with church policy, masks will be required.

For more information, visit www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org or contact ECMI at (207) 664-9258 or [email protected].