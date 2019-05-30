ArtWaves members exhibit

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — ArtWaves artist members will have work on exhibit at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the month of June.

The exhibit will showcase a wide variety of works including photography, oil painting, stained glass, acrylic, watercolor, wood carving, and collage.

There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, June 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Participating artists include Gloria Avner, Kate Baxter, Susan Beallor-Snyder, Margaret Beaulieu, Cristy Benson, Jennifer Steen Booher, Mary Bowers, Greg Mason Burns, Brian Caine, Liz Cutler, Janet Elvidge, Jean E Forbes, Gabrielle Graham, Janice Janes, April Karan, Sally Littlefield, Anita Madeira, Roxane Scherer and more.

ArtWaves is an MDI nonprofit that seeks to make art accessible to the Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities.

Contact 244-7065.