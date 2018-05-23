ArtWaves instructors’ work on display

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An exhibit of the work of several artists who teach at the ArtWaves campus in Town Hill will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the month of June.

ArtWaves instructors Ted Lameyer, Roberta Sprague, Rob Pollien, Philip Frey, Ben Lincoln, France Hilbert, Nicole DeSimone, Liz Cutler and Jessica Harris each teach a variety of studio arts and crafts workshops for all ages. Some of their work will be included in the exhibit.

ArtWaves serves as a center of learning, engagement and community for individuals at every skill level to experience and create art. Art is for everyone — children, young adults, summer visitors, seasonal workers, year-round residents and professionals, working and emerging artists. Call 266-0010 or visit www.artwavesmdi.org.