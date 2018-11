MOUNT DESERT — During the month of November, the Northeast Harbor library will exhibit work by Artwaves member artists in the library’s Mellon Room.

Artists include Kate Baxter, Margaret Beaulieu, Cristy Benson, Mary Bowers, Brian Caine, Katie Noble-Churchill, Liz Cutler, Janet Elvidge, Linda Kelley and Jessica Harris.

An opening reception is set for Friday. Nov. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact 276-3333.