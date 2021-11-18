Arts Glances: Weaving exhibit, dog photos with Santa, Grand auditions

Weaving exhibit at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The weavings of Bar Harbor-based textile artist Laney Lloyd are on display during the month of November at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Lloyd started weaving in the 1970s. At the time she spun and dyed her own yarns and created clothing and wall hangings. Since then, she started weaving on more sophisticated looms and Lloyd now creates her weavings on a 16-harness, computerized loom. Her work focuses on the interplay of color, layers and structure.

“The repetitive rhythm of throwing the shuttle has a very meditative quality and provides a nurturing refuge for me during stressful times,” Lloyd said.

For more information on art shows at the Jesup, contact Laura Edwards at [email protected].

American Legion Post 25 holds oratorical contest

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Students in grades 9-12 who are residents of Mount Desert Island, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill and Stonington are eligible to compete in the American Legion District 12 Oratorical Contest, which will be held on 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Post 25, 70 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

Each student will be required to recite from memory an 8- to 10-minute speech on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution and the duties and responsibilities of being a citizen in addition to a 3- to 5-minute impromptu speech.

For more information and to fill out an application, go to www.mainelegion.org/pages/programs/oratorical.php. Send completed applications by mail to American Legion Post 25, P.O. Box 722, Attention: Paul Blackstone District 12 Commander, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 by Dec. 4.

The first prize winner will represent District 12 in the state competition at Thomas College in Waterville on Feb. 12, 2022.

Dog photos with Santa benefit SPCA of Hancock County

TRENTON — Get your dog’s photo taken with Santa at the SPCA of Hancock County on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Photo shoots are by appointment only, and will take place at the shelter located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

To make an appointment, email [email protected] and put “SANTA” as the subject line. Include your name, phone number, dog(s) name(s), breed(s) and dog’s size or weight. For more details, go to the SPCA of Hancock County’s Facebook page.

Each photo session is $20 and emails are processed in the order they are received. At the photo session, all dogs must be leashed and have documentation of current rabies immunization.

All proceeds benefit the SPCA of Hancock County.

The Grand holds auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace”

ELLSWORTH — On Nov. 29 and 30, starting at 6 p.m., The Grand will hold auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours is required for auditions and performances.

Fill out an audition form online at grandonline.org/auditions and arrive prepared to read from the script, which can be found at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Performances are scheduled for Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-20.

For more information about the audition process, visit www.grandonline.org/auditions.

Email Kimberly Fitch at [email protected] before Nov. 28 with questions.