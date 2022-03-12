Arts Glances: The Grand holds auditions for ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Audition announcement

ELLSWORTH — The Grand is holding auditions for an adaptation of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Performances are scheduled for June 3-5 on Woodlawn Museum grounds. This includes a performance on Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m., for area students, as well as possible performances at The Blue Hill Fair Sept. 1-5.

Audition forms can be filled out online at www.grandonline.org/auditions. Arrive for auditions prepared to read from the script.

To RSVP or to ask questions, email Kimberly Fitch at [email protected]

Local artists display works for Women’s History Month

BERNARD — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library celebrates Women’s History Month, which has a theme of “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” by bringing together artists and speakers to pay tribute to women of all cultures who have provided healing and hope throughout history.

Throughout March, the library will display thematic works created by local artists Rebecca Brugman, Jean Forbes, Kathie Pratt, Dawn Nuding, Charly Weir, Emily Bracale, Roberta Sprague, Tammy Packie, Sydney Roberts and Becky Keefe.

On Thursday, March 17, from 7-8 p.m., the library will host an online introduction to art therapy with art therapist and clinical counselor Dawn Nuding. Learn more about what art therapy is, about the origin of the profession and participate in some hands-on art therapy experientials meant to calm the nervous system and increase emotional literacy.

On Wednesday, March 23, from 7-8 p.m., the library welcomes acupuncturist, herbalist and doula Sarah Tewhey for a virtual program exploring how to best use traditional health care alongside allopathic medicine to support well-being in these challenging times.

To register for the virtual events and receive the Zoom link, go to www.bassharborlibrary.com/events.

Bass Harbor Memorial Library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. For more information, call (207) 244-3798 or email [email protected]

ECMI offers free early childhood music group

ELLSWORTH — An online early childhood music and movement group with Carla Tanguay will be offered starting March 22 through Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI).

These groups give young children and their families opportunities to share music, explore sounds, and move their bodies while practicing important social/emotional skills and developing a foundation for learning and literacy. No musical experience is necessary.

ECMI is offering this class in partnership with Modulations Therapies free of charge thanks to funding from the Maine Community Foundation and Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tuesday classes will begin March 22 and run through April 12. Classes will be taught online via Zoom from 1-1:25 p.m. The class is geared towards ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. An adult must be present at each household through the group time.

Space is limited and preregistration is required by March 17 online at www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org. Registration includes a prop kit that includes a movement scarf, shaker and rhythm sticks.

Tanguay is a board-certified music therapist with over 20 years of clinical experience. She is also a member of the ECMI faculty. Tanguay believes that a child’s work is play, music provides opportunities to develop critical nonmusical skills, and that music can help access and build upon the strengths of every child. To learn more, visit modulationstherapies.com.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected]