Arts Glances: Suffrage through song, Vinegar uses, mushroom talk

Film shows suffrage movement through song

BAR HARBOR — Join filmmaker Barbara Cray for a screening of the film, “Votes for Women, The History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song” on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. hosted by YWCA MDI and Jesup Memorial Library.

Cray started working on this project in 2020, which was the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that awarded voting rights to some women. The film grew out of work she did during a suffrage music concert performed by Women in Harmony in January of that year. Cray prepared video segments featuring archival images that told of the history of the suffrage movement that are shown between songs. After the concert, Cray added to the segments to include more archival photographs and video from the Library of Congress, the National Archives and other sources as well as adding more historical context.

“Votes for Women” has been shown on public broadcasting stations across the country, including Maine Public. Cray has produced, directed, written and filmed two television shows, “European Christmas Markets” and “Christmas on the Danube,” that have been broadcast nationally. She also produced “The Mosel Wine Experience,” a television show for KRCB in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program. To register. fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/votes or email [email protected].

Organic gardeners reveal vinegar’s varied uses

BAR HARBOR — Learn more about apple cider vinegar with the owners of Sewall Apple Orchard, the oldest certified organic orchard in Maine still in operation, on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. during a virtual talk hosted by the Jesup Memorial Library.

Bob Sewall and Mia Mantello will explain how their organic apple cider vinegar is made and talk about the many uses for vinegar. Their vinegar was voted Best of Maine by Downeast Magazine in 2008, the only year they had a vinegar category. Sewall Orchard’s vinegar is sold by stores and co-ops throughout the state.

Sewall is a long-time organic gardener and started his first organic garden in 1973. In 1980, he prepared his fields organically for two years using the Rodale method and then planted 550 trees to create Sewall Orchard. He was the president of Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners from 1996 to 1998.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the program. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/vinegar or email [email protected].

Workshop addresses muscle pain

BAR HARBOR — Josh Warren, head women’s tennis coach at Husson University, returns to The Whole Health Center Saturday, Sept. 18, to offer a public workshop on relieving pain and improving overall health and performance. The workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in an outdoor setting at The Whole Health Center office in Town Hill.

The workshop will address specific issues and provide exercises and handouts that participants can take with them to help maintain wellness. A second workshop, scheduled for Oct. 9, will be designed specifically for trainers and therapists.

More information and registration are available at www.thewholehealthcenter.org or by calling 288-4128.

Mushroom expert visits Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR — The Beatrix Farrand Society is hosting David Porter at Garland Farm on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. to talk about Downeast Maine mushrooms.

Porter will lead an illustrated discussion about mushroom diversity, touching on common edible species and those to avoid while describing how these organisms are critical to forest ecosystems.

Porter retired to Brooklin after a 38-year career in academia as a professor of plant biology at the University of Georgia. Since retiring, he has taught classes at College of the Atlantic and Eagle Hill and has led various mushroom-related outreach programs through the Maine Mycological Association, Maine Master Naturalist Program, Colloquy Downeast, Acadia National Park, the Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Island Heritage Trust.

Garland Farm is located at 1023 Route 3 in Bar Harbor with free parking within walking distance at 475 Bayview Road. Cost is $10 for Farrand Society members, $20 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased on the Farrand Society website at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.