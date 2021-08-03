Arts Glances: Organ recital series, art show fundraiser, IRW open house

Summer organ recital series returns

BAR HARBOR — The summer organ recital series at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor is back. The series of free concerts will take place on the four Fridays during August. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m. and last about an hour.

The first concert in the series, on Aug. 6, will feature Susan Ferré, playing music by Bach and by three 20th-century composers: H. Walford Davies, Ottorino Respighi and Marcel Dupré. To close the program, she will be joined by Charles Lang for the second Sonata for Viola da gamba and Clavier by Bach. Ferré is organist and music director for St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Berlin, N.H. She holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music, the University of North Texas, and the Schola Cantorum of Paris, where she studied with Jean Langlais, Maurice Duruflé and Marcel Dupré.

Admission is free, although donations in support of the concert series will be welcome. The church, located at 41 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor, is fully accessible. All persons coming into the church are asked to wear masks.

For information, call the church at 288-4215 or email [email protected]

Book follows five women in rural Maine

BAR HARBOR — Based on four years of reporting, “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America” follows five young women coming of age in Washington County. Join author Gigi Georges for an in-person author talk about her book on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The book follows Willow, Vivian, Mckenna, Audrey and Josie, teenage girls caught between tradition and transformation in Washington County. Willow lives in the shadow of an abusive, drug-addicted father. Vivian, a gifted writer, feels stifled by her church and town. Mckenna is a softball pitching phenom with a passion for lobster fishing. Audrey is a high school basketball star who earns a coveted college scholarship. Josie, a Yale-bound valedictorian, is determined to take the world by storm.

Georges has had a career in politics, public service and academia. A former White House special assistant to the president and communications director for the New York City Department of Education, she has taught political science at Boston College and has served as program director for the Harvard Kennedy School’s Innovation Strategies Initiative. She and her family live in New Hampshire and Downeast Maine.

Copies of the book will be on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information, contact the Jesup at (207) 288-4245.

Art show fundraiser benefits historical society

MOUNT DESERT — Smart Studio will host a benefit art show Aug. 9-20, with an opening reception at the gallery on Main Street in Northeast Harbor on Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m.

The show, which will benefit the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society, includes over a dozen original Wini Smart oils and watercolors. The exhibit will feature many paintings of Great Cranberry, which was Smart’s favorite place.

Smart lived on Great Cranberry for many years and helped create the historical society in 1993. Smart collected funds for the museum every year, raising thousands of dollars over the decades. She managed to get land and a building donated, rebuilt the building and created a museum and a café. After Smart’s death, her home and out-buildings were donated to the museum and now are on the property. Her painting shed is now the Smart Shack Kids Recreation Center, where children can go and create art, and part of her original home houses the gift shop. Smart is buried adjacent to the Shack in a fitting tribute to her legacy.

For more information, call (207) 276-5152.

Farrand Society lecture Aug. 7

SEAL HARBOR — Paul D. Orpello, director of gardens and horticulture for the Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington, Del., will be sharing a lecture on the miraculous road to recovery of the Crowninshield Garden on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor.

The lecture is being sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society. Hagley’s Italianate garden was built in the 1920s upon the ruins of Eleutherian Mills. Orpello e will be sharing the landscape’s history and inspirations, its unique design origin compared with contemporary landscapes, its ruin period, the restoration and the Italian gardens he visited for research.

Orpello oversees horticulture across Hagley’s 235-acre historic property, home of the birthplace of the DuPont Co. and the first American du Pont family residence nestled along the Brandywine Creek. He is an expert in landscape design, sustainable organic practices, landscape management and ecological restoration.

For more information, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.

IRW hosts open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will host a family-friendly open house from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Causeway Club barn in Southwest Harbor.

Children’s book author/illustrator and IRW Board of Directors member Russ Cox will lead art workshops for all ages beginning at 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Picture book story times will be at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served, and a selection of curated children’s books for ages pre-K to 12 will be available for purchase from 3-6 p.m.

For information, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org.

Presentation shines a light on lighthouses

TREMONT — Lighthouse lovers and their families will want to attend a talk about these life-saving nautical beacons – the Bass Harbor Head Light in particular – by Ella Kotsen, Friday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Country Store Museum at 4 Granville Road in Bass Harbor.

The program will include history and facts about the lighthouse, a Q&A session, a reading of “Abbie Keeps the Light Burning” for children and family time to explore the museum.

Kotsen is a student at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania. This presentation will be the culmination of her summer internship with the Tremont Historical Society, during which time she has been researching the history of the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse.

Bass Harbor Library holds book sale

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will hold its annual book sale fundraiser on Aug. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the library tent at 89 Bernard Road in Tremont.

Tables and tables of paperback and hardcover books will be for sale, including children’s, young adult, adult fiction and nonfiction, along with puzzles, games, DVDs and more. Pay by donation. There will also be individually priced rare and coffee table books.

New this year is an art sale fundraiser going on through the month of August. Over a dozen local artists will have work for sale on the library’s walls.

For more information, call 244-3798 or email [email protected]