Arts Glances: Online talks on human sexuality, Red Sox Nation, land conservation and Acadia’s birds

ASC hosts human sexuality presentation March 4

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Acadia Senior College is hosting an online presentation and discussion on the attitudes and values of human sexuality in American culture on Friday, March 4, at noon, given by sexuality educator Beth Rendeiro.

Human beings are sexual for their entire lifespan. This does not necessarily mean that people are sexually active for all those years, just that they have a physical body with chromosomes, organs and hormones, an identity, an orientation, and all the feelings associated with these aspects.

Rendeiro, a fifth-generation Mount Desert Island summer resident, has been teaching comprehensive sexuality education for over 30 years. She has experience constructing curriculums and teaching courses for children, teens and adults, and has implemented teaching programs in schools, agencies, churches and private settings. The objectives of her work are to enhance self-worth, provide information, improve communication and understanding and build toward justice, with the ultimate goal of personal health and well-being for all.

This free virtual presentation is open to everyone and is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series.

Register for this event online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]. For more information, contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.

Red Sox Nation presentation

NORTHEAST HARBOR — One Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m. via Zoom, the Northeast Harbor Library will offer a program on the history of the Boston Red Sox with Martin Gitlin, the author of “The Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book.”

This presentation features videos of the greatest players, teams, events and moments in franchise history, includes trivia questions and covers Sox history from the Royal Rooters to today. It will conclude with a Q&A period.

To sign up, call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected]

Garden club to host online talk

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present an online talk titled “Land Conservation on MDI” with Misha Mytar, senior project manager for Maine Coast Heritage Trust, on Thursday, March 10, via Zoom.

The club meeting will begin with a brief business discussion at 1 p.m. and the talk will follow at 1:30. All are welcome to join the meeting and presentation. Mytar will speak about protecting land, creating public access to the coast and the conservation of Mount Desert Island’s unique and special places.

Mytar grew up in Surry, graduated from Yale University with a degree in anthropology and earned her master’s degree in community planning and development from the Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. She has also worked for several local conservation and planning organizations.

This program is open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or calling 460-8496.

Museum hosting online talk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is hosting an online talk titled “GIS on the Wing: Mapping the Birds of Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island” on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m.

The speakers are Gordon Longsworth and Michael Good. Longsworth and Good have been collaborating for years with the Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratory at College of the Atlantic. They are working to create maps and field guides that connect bird data to a map, integrating location with descriptive information like habitat or tree cover, and helping scientists to better understand patterns, relationships and geographic context.

For more information, visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.

March marks return of MSF

BANGOR — The Maine Science Festival (MSF) is returning March 16-20, after a two-year hiatus. With over 70 events and activities, there is an event for every Mainer, and a way to learn and celebrate the science in Maine from the people who do it.

“The whole MSF team has been almost giddy at the thought of spotlighting Maine science again, in-person,” said MSF founder and director Kate Dickerson.

The 2022 festival includes the long-awaited world premiere of the MSF-commissioned symphonic piece, “The Warming Sea,” composed by Grammy-award-winning conductor and composer Lucas Richman, at the headliner event, The Warming Sea – A Symphonic Exploration of Hope in the Face of the Climate Crisis. This event is the culmination of years of work by Richman and the MSF team and will provide a deeper understanding of climate change in Maine and some next steps to take to address the climate crisis.

“I believe we need more visceral ways to understand climate change than science alone has been able to provide. That is what inspired me to have the Maine Science Festival commission Lucas Richman to write ‘The Warming Sea,’” Dickerson said.

The headliner event, sponsored by Versant Power, will take place on March 19 at 7 p.m. at University of Maine’s Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Tickets are on sale now at www.thewarmingsea.me.

Judy Long from Versant Power said, “At Versant Power, science is something that we do every day. It’s something that has meaning to us every day. When we learned of the opportunity to sponsor The Warming Sea, we jumped at the chance to be involved. At Versant Power, we’re fully committed to helping Maine achieve the challenges that are necessitated by our climate emergency, and we are working every day to be a trusted partner in helping Maine achieve its renewable energy goals.”

The MSF is requiring vaccination and universal masking for the health and safety of presenters and festivalgoers. The full COVID-19 protocols can be found at www.mainesciencefestival.org/covid-protocols.

View the full MSF programming schedule online at www.mainesciencefestival.org, the MSF Facebook page and www.ScienceNearMe.org.

About MSF

The MSF is an independently funded program of the Maine Discovery Museum. As the first and only science festival in Maine, the MSF is a celebration of the national and world-leading science by the Mainers. The MSF encourages attendees to question the world around them and seeks to inspire not only the next generation of scientists and engineers but also facilitate grassroots scientific thinking at the citizen level. Through partners and sponsors, the MSF works to showcase the remarkable work happening in Maine daily.