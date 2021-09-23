Arts Glances: Movie night, live music, open mic

Movie night

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be showing “Cry Macho” starring Clint Eastwood Sept. 24-27 at 7 p.m. The movie, rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements, is based on a book about a one-time rodeo star and washed up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Live music

BAR HARBOR — The local folk rock band Whippoorwill Wood is set to play live music at Mainely Meat BBQ Sep. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at 369 State Highway 3. For more information, visit Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill Facebook page.

Open mic at the Grange

LAMOINE — An open mic will be held at the Lamoine Bayside Grange on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m. Songs, short skits, readings and poetry are all welcome. If performers need inspiration, the event will highlight the late Victorian era (1890-1901). The Grange will open at 5:30 p.m. and members of the audience will be asked to wear a mask and sit apart at a safe distance.

For more information, contact Wynne Guglielmo at [email protected].

Hook ‘n I Rugs exhibit

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The annual exhibit of Mount Desert Island’s rug hooking group, Hook ‘n I, is on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the rest of September. The Hook ‘n I group, formed more than 13 years ago, meets during the winter months at the local library. Group members have created original designs while also working from traditional and modern hooking patterns. Many exhibited pieces will be available to buy, with a portion of sales benefiting the library. For questions or more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or visit www.swhplibrary.org.

Felting class

TOWN HILL — ArtWaves will be hosting an in-person Celestial Felting class on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. at 329 Main Street in Bar Harbor. Celestial felting is painting with a barbed needle using an array of dyed carded wool and other embellishments. Attendees will complete a piece ready to hang and obtain the knowledge necessary to continue needle felting. All materials will be provided for those who register. This event is $35 for non-members; $25 for members. To register, visit artwavesmdi.org/event-4395633/Registration.