Arts Glances: Morrow meet-and-greet, plant sale, book signing

Morrow meet-and-greet

BAR HARBOR — Kids and families are invited to the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 9, from 4-6 p.m. to meet the library’s new Youth Services Librarian Abby Morrow.

Morrow will be on hand to welcome families to the children’s room where kids can participate in a hands-on sea-themed craft. Stop by and welcome her to the Jesup and see what fun she has planned for this summer.

For more information, call the Jesup at (207) 288-4245.

Correction

An article in last week’s issue about Marilee Marchese was updated to say that Marchese’s last show designing costumes was for the Mount Desert Island High School Drama’s one-act festival play, “Kafka’s Metamorphosis.” Liz Braley costumed “The Coarse Acting Show,” a spring play that MDI Drama finished last week.

Wild Gardens plant sale June 11

BAR HARBOR — Wild Gardens of Acadia is holding a plant sale on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor.

The sale will feature annuals and perennials, vegetable seedlings, native plants, house plants and ferns.

Proceeds from the sale fund the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park. The Gardens are open daily from dawn until dusk and over 400 native plants are displayed in habitats that represent those found in the park.

Cash and checks will be accepted.

For more information, visit https://friendsofacadia.org/get-involved/events/wild-gardens-acadia-plant-sale.

Sherman’s hosts book signing for MDI author

BAR HARBOR — Meet author Thomas E. Crocker for a book signing at Sherman’s Bookstore at 56 Main St., on Wednesday, June 15, from 1-2 p.m. Crocker will sign copies of his novel, “Captain Hale’s Covenant,” which is based on a true story about Captain Adam Hale and his sons.

The novel, written on Mount Desert Island, is set in Maine, France, England, Portugal and Jamaica. The book is about family, citizenship, slavery and faith in America. It tells how Downeasters ventured into the unknown in ships, never knowing if they would come back or what rewards they might reap.

For more information about the author, visit www.thomascrocker.com.