Arts Glances: Jesup art show, writers’ group, summer camp

Jesup art show celebrates Women’s History Month

BAR HARBOR — Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of March to see the work of community members taking part in the Women’s History Month Art Show with the theme “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” The show features work by Tiffany Laufer, Lena Hatch, Alexis Watson, Mae Corrion, Ruth Wert, Cara Ryan, Christiane Cullens, Mary Walker, Tammy Packie and Liddy Hubbell, and a diverse display of mediums including paintings, photographs, mixed media and textiles.

For more information about art shows at the Jesup, email Laura Edwards at [email protected]

Jesup writers’ group

BAR HARBOR — Join a group of writers that meet every Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library to share work, get tips, gain skills and network with other writers. This group is for writers in all genres and of all experience levels. Bring a piece of work to share and be ready to workshop.

To receive more information on how to join, email [email protected].

SFOA summer camp

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) will continue its

2022 season with its 44th annual summer camp that runs from July 5-23 at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor.

With SFOA summer camp, children get time away from technology, opportunities to spend time outdoors in nature and an immersive experience with visual and performing arts. This year’s camp will be in person.

Registration opened on March 10 and children in grades 1-9 may attend. COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed throughout the in-person camp.

To register or for more information, go online to www.sfoamaine.org.

Library to host healthy relationships talk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Tuesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host “Encouraging Healthy Relationships,” an online discussion facilitated by Taylor Roos, community sexual violence prevention educator for the Aroostic Mental Health Center (AMHC) Sexual Assault Services. This discussion, geared towards teens and adults, is an event honoring the 2022 Women’s History Month Theme “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

This program will examine behaviors in interpersonal relationships, discuss where personal definitions of “healthy” and “unhealthy” come from, and give guidance on how to cultivate practices that feel healthy in relationships.

The mission of AMHC Sexual Assault Services is to promote healing and justice to all who are affected by sexual violence through advocacy, education and prevention. Providing services since 1984, advocates and educators serve communities in Aroostook, Hancock County and Washington County.

Register for the discussion at online at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8884605 or call the library at 244-0764.