COASTAL NEWS:

Friday - Dec 03, 2021
A couple of tiny tots join their moms for a shopping excursion at the annual Island Arts Association Holiday Craft Fair in 2018 at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Event Center in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

Arts Glances: Holiday craft fair, holiday workshops

December 3, 2021 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

Holiday Craft Fair 

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association will be hosting its annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Events Center on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the craft fair, the popular raffle will once again be held for chances to win gift certificates and items donated by local businesses. There will also be a chance to win a Webber Grill donated by Hammond Lumber. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the YWCA. Attendees are required to wear masks.  

 

 

ArtWaves offers holiday workshops 

TOWN HILL — ArtWaves will be hosting holiday decoration and gift making workshops on Saturdays in December. A needle-felted workshop will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Register at artwavesmdi.org/event-4504698. A rustic Maine centerpiece workshop will be held on Dec. 11 and registration is available at artwavesmdi.org/event-4565250. People can also sign up for a recycled landscapes workshop on Dec. 18 by visiting www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4574907/registration. For more information or to become a member, visit artwavesmdi.org. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *