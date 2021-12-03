Arts Glances: Holiday craft fair, holiday workshops

Holiday Craft Fair

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association will be hosting its annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Events Center on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the craft fair, the popular raffle will once again be held for chances to win gift certificates and items donated by local businesses. There will also be a chance to win a Webber Grill donated by Hammond Lumber. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the YWCA. Attendees are required to wear masks.

ArtWaves offers holiday workshops

TOWN HILL — ArtWaves will be hosting holiday decoration and gift making workshops on Saturdays in December. A needle-felted workshop will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Register at artwavesmdi.org/event-4504698. A rustic Maine centerpiece workshop will be held on Dec. 11 and registration is available at artwavesmdi.org/event-4565250. People can also sign up for a recycled landscapes workshop on Dec. 18 by visiting www.artwavesmdi.org/event-4574907/registration. For more information or to become a member, visit artwavesmdi.org.