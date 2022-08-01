Arts Glances: Gallery opening, chorale concert, Harry Potter birthday celebration

Gallery opening

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artemis Gallery celebrates its fifth opening of the season 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

This group show exhibits work by five local artists, including watercolor painters Diane Fiedler and Abe Goodale; oil painter Lisa Lebofsky; photographer Emma Ressel; and sculptor David Sears.

A portion of sales from this show will benefit Maine Seacoast Mission.

Artemis Gallery is located at 1 Old Firehouse Lane. The show will be on display through Aug. 17.

Chorale concert

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Summer Chorale will perform at the 1932 Criterion Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 with selections from Mozart’s Requiem. There will be a pre-concert talk at 7.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (207) 288-0829 or at the theater’s box office up until the night of the concert.

Muggles welcome

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a Harry Potter birthday celebration with games, crafts and photos 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on the library lawn.

This event is part of the Northeast Harbor Library summer reading program and is best suited for ages 5 and up, but all ages are welcome. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

Fine arts festival

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Fine Arts Festival will take place Aug. 12-14 at the Bar Harbor Inn.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Grand holds auction

ELLSWORTH — On Aug. 14 The Grand is having an auction that features over 200 items and counting.

Admission is $10 and includes entertainment.

An auction preview begins at 4 p.m. with the live auction at 5. There will be a cash bar and concessions offered.

Tickets are on sale at www.grandonline.org.