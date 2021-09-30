Arts Glances: Food pantry donation, live music, movie night

Live music

BAR HARBOR — The local folk-rock band Whippoorwill Wood will play live music at Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill, 369 State Highway 3, Oct. 6 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit the Mainely Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill Facebook page.

Movie night

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will be showing “The Addams Family 2” starring Charlize Theron Oct. 1-4 at 6 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 for rude humor, violence and language. Standard seat tickets are $8 and loge box tickets are $9. To purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org or the Fandango app.

Bank program benefits Southwest Harbor food pantry

DAMARISCOTTA — First National Bank’s Dream First Community program has made donations totaling over $29,000 to 35 organizations fighting food insecurity in the bank’s market area, including a recent $2,500 contribution to The Common Good Soup Kitch in Southwest Harbor.

“The Common Good Soup Kitchen is honored to receive community support that ensures our ability to move forward with our mission,” said the pantry’s Executive Director Laurie Ward. “We are so thankful for First National Bank’s Dream First Community program. What a wonderful community resource that helps local business, customers as well as nonprofits like ours.”

Dream First Community supports local businesses while helping tackle food insecurity in Maine. When a customer shops using their First National Bank debit card at partner local merchants, First National Bank donates money to local area food pantries and customers become eligible to win gift cards to their favorite local businesses.

“We believe in the positive impact our Dream First Community program is making,” said First National Bank’s President and CEO Tony McKim. “We look forward to continuing our support for these vital organizations and working together to ensure that the best days are ahead for all of our customers and the towns in our market area.”

To find a complete list of participating merchants, visit www.DreamFirstCommunity.com.

Virtual museum tour Oct. 5

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Arts for All is sponsoring a virtual Guggenheim Museum tour on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.

This tour via Zoom with a museum docent is a recap of the historic 2018 exhibition of work by the pioneering artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), a long under-recognized innovator of abstract art. It is one of the Guggenheim’s most popular exhibitions.

For more information or to register, call 963-2569 or email [email protected].