Arts Glances: Drum circle, Jazz All-State, choral concert

Student musicians accepted to Jazz All-State

BAR HARBOR — Jonathon Mathieu, Treyan Nelson, Simon Zhang and Sylvester Mays, student musicians at Mount Desert Island High School, are heading to the Maine Music Educators Association Jazz All-State Festival at Bangor High School Jan. 13-15.

The MDI High School Music Boosters are holding a fruit sale to support the music program. To order fresh fruit from Florida, go online to https://tinyurl.com/c5vw44x7.

Chorus to perform live in December

BAR HARBOR —After spending much of the past 18 months rehearsing via Zoom, the Acadia Choral Society has gathered weekly this fall in person to prepare its December concert program.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Daniel Pyle, the chorus will present an hour-long program of sacred and holiday music. The major featured works are Poulenc’s Four Motets for the Time of Christmas (1952) and Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols (1942). Also on the program are Shepherd’s Pipe Carol by Rutter; Christmas Day, Choral Fantasy on Old Carols by Holst; and Noel Stookey’s Cabin Fever Waltz. Providing accompaniment are harpist Regina Christianson and pianist Douglas Beck.

Performances in Bar Harbor are at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church and will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. A third performance will be held at the Union Congregational Church of Hancock at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Tickets are available online at www.acadiachoralsociety.org and at the door for a suggested donation of $15. Seating may be limited due to COVID spacing restrictions and audience members are asked to wear masks.

Drum program celebrates Whole Health Center’s 40th anniversary

TOWN HILL — Bring your hands and heart to celebrate the Whole Health Center’s 40th anniversary with a drum circle and bonfire on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 2-4 p.m. at Gilbert Farm Road in Town Hill.

Sound healing guide and drummer Eileen Mielenhausen will facilitate the circle. Bring a djembe, ashiko or other hand drum if you have one; extra drums and percussive instruments will be available to share.

All are welcome. This anniversary celebration is also a fundraiser for the center and participants are encouraged to either donate to WHC or sign up to become a member.

Preregistration is requested due to COVID precautions and the event will be limited to 20 participants. To register or for more information, contact the WHC at (207) 288-4128 or email [email protected]