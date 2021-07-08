Arts Glances: Children’s workshop, chamber music, art shows, author talks

Children’s art workshop with Rebekah Raye

BAR HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will host a children’s art workshop with artist Rebekah Raye from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 14, at the Town Hill Community Hall.

Participation is free and young artists will come away with a sea-themed artwork of their own creation. Pre-registration is required and the workshop is limited to 12 participants.

Raye is an award-winning fine artist and children’s book author and illustrator living in Blue Hill.

IRW is a nonprofit organization that connects children with book-centered experiences.

To register and for more information, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org or contact [email protected].

Art show features scenes from around Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR—Stop by the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of July to see the work of Liz Cutler on display in the Periodicals Room.

The show features a series of recent paintings of scenes around Bar Harbor. Cutler often walks from her studio at the Municipal Building, looking for a moment that inspires her. She then takes an image and tries it out in a variety of media.

“As a year-round resident of MDI, I have ample opportunities to explore contrasts of color, shades or depth in plein air. Living fully in the moment is part of my artistic practice, and a major part of that is recognizing invitations of inspiration or ‘wow!’ moments in nature. When I feel ‘wow!,’ I set up my easel. My initial marks can be frenetic as I muscle in the shapes and colors, then the process is slow as I step away to compare; keeping true to my sense of what attracted me in the first place,” Cutler said.

The artwork will be on display during the library’s regular hours. For more information about Cutler, visit lizcutler.com.

Science writer holds Zoom talk

BAR HARBOR — Join award-winning science writer Margie Patlak on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. for a virtual talk with the Jesup Memorial Library. Patlak is the author of “More than Meets the Eye: Exploring Nature and Loss on the Coast of Maine,” which features 23 essays that encourage readers to consider the world around them and explores how the Maine coast opens a door to deeper ties and insights into life.

Patlak is a science writer and memoirist who has written articles about the environment, neuroscience, biomedical research and technology. She has degrees in botany and environmental studies and divides her time between Philadelphia and Corea.

Copies of Patlak’s book can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/patlak or email [email protected].

Wendell Gilley Museum connects people, nature and art

BAR HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Join Sean Charette, the museum’s director, for a virtual talk on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m., hosted by Jesup Memorial Library, that explores the connections between people, nature and art and to learn more about Wendell Gilley himself.

Charette has been at the Wendell Gilley Museum since 2017. He spent two years working with The Clark, Williams College Museum of Art and MASS MoCA, exploring how the museums could connect with local schools. Before that, he worked with Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles helping museums with their historic collections. He holds a master’s degree in conservation from the University of Durham in Northern England.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/gilley or email [email protected]

Chamber music festival returns for a third season

MOUNT DESERT —Quietside Chamber Music Festival is coming back for a third season. Founded by pianist and Islesford native Christina Spurling, this festival showcases the talents of some of the professional musicians who call Maine home.

Eight concerts involving 24 musicians are planned for this summer at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse.

The music festival’s vision is to provide outstanding music to all who wish to attend, officering concerts to the community at an accessible rate. The goal each season is to raise enough money to pay the musicians a reasonable fee. All of the funds, aside from printing and publicity, go to the artists.

To make a tax-deductible donation through the Somesville Union Meeting House, checks payable to SUMH with QCMF on the memo line can be mailed to Quietside Chamber Music Festival, P.O. Box 96, Mount Desert, ME 04660.

Concert schedule:

July 17 at 7 p.m. – Palaver String Quartet

July 31 at 7 p.m. – Sarah Shreder, cello, and Christina Spurling, piano (with a student ensemble)

Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. – Made in Maine, Resinosa Ensemble (cello, piano, soprano)

Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. – Our Americana, Annie Leonardi and Cassandra Douglas, sopranos

Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. – Guts Baroque (baroque violin and viola da gamba)

Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. – Daniel Fisher Lochhead, saxophone, and friends

Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. – About November, Eric Perry, tenor, and Christina Spurling, piano

Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. – Anna Dembska (vocal quartet)

Library calls for artists

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library is looking for artists and art donors to submit art for the 2021 Celebration of Art Silent Auction Library Benefit, which will be on display from Aug. 1-27.

For those who wish to donate art, the library welcomes donations by local artists or artwork that has relevance to the area.

The auction is the largest fundraiser to support library programs. The library asks artists and donors to consider donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the art sales. Otherwise, the library will split the top bid 50/50.

To participate, complete the online form and return it by Saturday, July 17. The form can be printed out and returned in person to the circulation desk or it can be emailed to [email protected] View details and registration at www.swhplibrary.org.

Call 244-7065 or email [email protected] with questions.

Author gives online talk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Read ME is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library. Participating libraries promote and make available two books, one fiction and one nonfiction, written by lesser-known Maine authors that are recommended by a well-known Maine author.

This year, Gerry Boyle, author of the Jack McMorrow series, has recommended the fiction work of Matt Cost titled “Mainely Power” and the nonfiction book, “Mill Town” by Kerrie Arsenault.

The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a virtual program with Cost on Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m., to discuss his book.

Over the years, Cost has owned a video store, a mystery bookstore and a gym. He has also taught history and coached just about every sport imaginable. Since the age of 8, Cost’s true passion has been writing. Cost lives in Brunswick with his wife, their four grown children, a chocolate Lab and a basset hound.

“Mainely Power” is available to preorder from the library for $17, of which the library keeps a portion. To purchase the book and to indicate inscription details, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected]

To register for this event, go to swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7842099.

Library’s July exhibits feature oil paintings and historic stereographs

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — During the month of July, Catherine Obbard’s oil paintings and Bryant Bradley’s historic stereographs will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Stop in to view this unique combination of oil and photographic landscapes of familiar locations in and around Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert Island.

Obbard is an oil painter with a long history in Southwest Harbor, having spent every summer since childhood at her family’s 1927 cottage on Clark Point Road. She currently lives in Northampton, Mass., where she paints with the Amherst Plein Air Society and works out of her home studio.

According to Maine historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr., Bradley (1838-1899) was a photographer in Cornish from 1867 through 1879, except for a year spent in Bar Harbor in 1873. Shettleworth said, “Bar Harbor’s growing popularity as a summer resort attracted Bradley back to Mount Desert in 1880, and he remained on the island until 1886.” Along with Bradley’s stereographs, the Carroll Family’s historic stereoscopic viewer, manufactured in 1901, will also be on display.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065.

Explore Bradley’s photographs and much more in the library’s digital archive at swhplibrary.org/digital-archive/.

Storytime Saturdays

TREMONT — Join librarian Amanda Crafts Saturdays under the tent at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library for Summer Storytime.

Beginning July 17, Crafts will offer a distanced read-aloud story time for pre-K kids and their families from 11 a.m. to noon, with plenty of time for browsing and play inside the library’s new children’s addition.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. Call 244-3798 for more information, go to www.bassharborlibrary.com or on the library’s Facebook page.