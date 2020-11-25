Arts Glances

SPCA Black Friday Auction

TRENTON— The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is holding their Black Friday Online Auction Nov. 27 through Dec. 11. Skip the lines and stay safe by shopping with the SPCA this year for your stocking stuffers! You’ll be bidding on hundreds of unique and handmade items that have all been donated by generous supporters and volunteers. For savvy bidders, there will also be a “Buy It Now” option as well. The auction site can be found here.

Dog photos with Santa at SPCA

TRENTON — Dog photos with Santa will be taken on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SPCA of Hancock County. The shelter is located at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. The cost is $15 per photo. For more information, email [email protected].

Holiday craft fair

BAR HARBOR—The Island Arts Association will host its annual holiday fair on Friday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside in Bar Harbor. There will be fewer crafters this year to allow for more distancing at the event, which will be COVID-19 safety compliant. Guests will remain masked for everyone’s safety and to ensure a successful event.

Winter carving class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Each Saturday from January 23 through April 3, join master carver Steve Valleau to learn to carve and paint your own blue-winged teal decoy. Classes offered through the Wendell Gilley Museum are online via Zoom and run from 1–3 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $70 for museum members or $85 for nonmembers and includes materials. Reserve a spot at [email protected]

Holiday book talk scheduled Dec. 9

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library invites readers to attend a virtual holiday book talk on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.

Librarians Amy Wisehart, Abby Morrow and Jean Pauly will share their favorite books from the year including adult fiction, nonfiction and books for kids. This is an opportunity to get suggestions for books to give for holiday gifts or to add to a “to be read” list.

This Zoom program is free, but registration is required. To register, visit the library’s calendar at ellsworthlibrary.net/calendar to access the link.

For more information, contact the library at 667-6363 or [email protected].