Arts Glances

A conversation about aging

BAR HARBOR — An increasing older adult population in Maine represents an underutilized resource for the state’s economy and communities.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at noon, in a free virtual presentation that’s part of Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought lecture series, Maine Community Foundation’s Laura Lee will share an overview of lifelong/age-friendly communities in Maine. She will discuss efforts to change the conversation around aging to ensure that all older people in Maine are valued and able to thrive and age in their workplaces and communities.

Lee is director of grant making at MaineCF, coordinating the foundation’s competitive grant programs. In addition to working with donors and nonprofits, she leads the foundation’s strategic goal work on aging.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.

Toy drive aims to preserve that holiday magic

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners’ Christmas Magic program is hosting a toy drive benefiting Washington County and Hancock County children aged birth to grade 12. Monetary donations are also needed.

Donors may bring a new, unwrapped toy to the toy drive on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maine Coast Mall. A “COVID-safe Santa” will be greeting people and collecting toys outside near T.J. Maxx.

Program administrator Sharrie Curtis says, “We help as many families as we can.” She went on to say, “Every year, the community comes together to provide Christmas for local families in Washington and Hancock counties. It is likely that this year, your gifts will be needed more than ever.”

During 2019, a total of 355 children received Christmas gifts through this program. The United Bikers of Maine and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are big supporters. Last year, the sheriff’s office purchased toys for 150 local children.

An estimated 400 children will be served through this program during 2020. The cost is $50 per child; however, a gift of any amount makes a difference, say organizers. The program has raised about half of the money needed. Visit downeastcommunitypartners.org for gift ideas. The program has an Amazon wish list to make ordering gifts easy and convenient. The wish list’s name is Christmas Magic DCP.

Families who are unemployed or underemployed are more vulnerable when a crisis such as COVID-19 occurs. This leaves parents unable to afford Christmas gifts for their children.

If you are interested in learning more or adopting a family, contact DCP at 664-2424 or email [email protected]

Festival of Lights

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will hold its first annual Festival of Lights, on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Dec. 4., continuing for five consecutive weekends, ending Jan. 2. This festival will offer an opportunity for the community to gather safely outside, following COVID-19 guidelines, to enjoy the center’s decorated gardens and woods.

The organization will offer three sessions per evening and limit the number of guests to 35 per session. To reserve a spot, call the center at 664-0339.

The center will also be raffling off a hand-crafted large Victorian model house replica, which was designed, built and donated by Ralph Jordan of Ellsworth. Tickets are $5 each or six for $25. The replica is on display at the J&B Atlantic building on 142 Main Street in Ellsworth. You can also see it, and purchase tickets, online at bethwrightcancercenter.org. Click on the Festival of Lights slide in the slideshow.

There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted. This event is being sponsored by Bar Harbor Savings & Loan and Kalmarine.

Art show and auction

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will host an online art auction throughout December in order to give regional artists a spacious venue to show and sell their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online bidding will start Dec. 1 at ellsworthlibrary.net.​

The monthlong auction, proceeds from which will partially benefit the library, replaces the library’s year-round program of monthly, in-person shows featuring local Maine artists.

Since COVID-19’s emergence and spread early last spring, the Ellsworth Library has postponed its live exhibitions, leaving many local artists without a platform to exhibit and sell their work. In response, an arts committee was formed, and the idea for an online auction was born, drawing artists from across Maine to participate, including Alison Rector, Barbara Shelley, Linden O’Ryan and Hugo Diaz, among others.

In addition to being posted on the online platform, the artists’ work will be displayed in various sections of the library building for in-person viewing during this time of limited admission to patrons.

For info on how to submit artwork for the auction, or how to place bids online, contact Community Engagement Librarian Abby Morrow at 667-6363 or [email protected].

Drive-through wreath sale – POSTPONED

BANGOR — The Anah Shriners drive-through wreath sale to that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shrine Center, 1404 Broadway, in Bangor, has been postponed due to a postitive COVID-19 case within the organization.

The Shriners plan to combine the wreath sale with their drive-through Santa visit that is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shrine Center.

“A Christmas Carol” to be read online

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library and St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church are co-sponsoring an online reading of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, in a dramatic interpretation featuring several local readers.

Over the course of five Tuesday evenings running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., readers will bring Dickens’ original text to life, each week presenting one “stave” (or chapter) of the story.

“A Christmas Carol” was originally published in 1843, and tells the story of a bitter old miser named Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation resulting from a supernatural visit by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come.

All are welcome to tune in to hear this dramatic reading via Zoom.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to join, which can be done by calling the library at 374-5515 or using the online calendar at www.bhpl.net.