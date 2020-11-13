Arts Glances

Quilting guild’s pieces on display

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host the MDI Island Quilters this November and December, with projects hanging in the Mellon Room during that time. The public is welcome to come in and browse during regular business hours, eight at a time, maintaining safe social distancing.

The MDI Island Quilters group was started 28 years ago by Mary Vekasi, who moved to the area and wanted a quilting community in her new home.

Today, Michele Daley helms the guild, which is a chapter of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild. At meetings, members share works in progress, learn new techniques, do challenge projects and plan events, such as their annual quilt show. They also collaborate on a quilt each year that is donated to a local nonprofit for fundraising. The group regularly makes quilts to donate to local hospitals and shelters.

Each year, the guild selects a challenge project. This past year’s challenge was titled “Maine & Me: Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial.” Examples of this year’s challenge quilts are hanging in the Mellon Room.

For more information, contact the library at (207) 276-3333 or email [email protected]. More information about MDI Island Quilters can be found on its Facebook page.

Zoom talk on U.S. foreign policy

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m., Seth Singleton and Fred Benson will give a Zoom talk titled “America and the World — The Next Four Years.” The program is being sponsored by the Northeast Harbor Library.

This talk will consider what America’s foreign policy will be, and should be, under the next U.S. president.

Singleton taught international relations and U.S. foreign policy at the University of Maine, and before that at Yale, Ripon College, Pacific University and in several universities overseas. He studied Russian history and literature at Harvard and political science at Yale. He has lived and worked in Russia, Tanzania, Ecuador and Vietnam and consulted in China, Mongolia and Bolivia.

Benson served in the United States Army with responsibilities including senior positions in the offices of the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Army.

Singleton will speak to geopolitical issues and Benson will consider the military and national security. There will be time for questions and discussion.

To sign up, call the library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].

ACTT hosts event on climate change

BAR HARBOR — On Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) will host an online educational event titled “Climate Change, Reaction and Action.” This event is open to the public and will feature a panel of speakers that will share knowledge about three interconnected topics: the climate change crisis as it stands now, our individual and communal emotional reaction to this emergency and what actions people can begin implementing immediately within the existing framework of their lives and careers to address the crisis in an impactful way.

Three community members will engage in conversation with the speakers at the end of each section. With this event, ACTT is launching a series of educational programs planned to build a resilient and collaborative community network equipped to address the climate crisis.

To join the free online event, register at aclimatetothrive.org or contact ACTT coordinator Beth Woolfolk at [email protected]

Webinar on PPP loan forgiveness

ELLSWORTH — The Union River Center for Innovation is hosting a webinar on navigating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. The program will be presented by The Accounting Coach.

Questions to be covered will include:

What are some considerations for businesses that received the loan and now must request forgiveness?

What are the advantages/disadvantages of postponing forgiveness?

What are tax ramifications of the PPP funds?

Should you request forgiveness now or wait as long as you can?

To reserve a spot, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppp-loan-forgiveness-tickets-127021704337?aff=calendars.

Changing the conversation about aging

BAR HARBOR — An increasing older adult population in Maine represents an underutilized resource for the state’s economy and communities.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at noon, in a free virtual presentation that’s part of Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought lecture series, Maine Community Foundation’s Laura Lee will share an overview of lifelong/age-friendly communities in Maine. She will discuss efforts to change the conversation around aging to ensure that all older people in Maine are valued and able to thrive and age in their workplaces and communities.

Lee is director of grant making at MaineCF, coordinating the foundation’s competitive grant programs. In addition to working with donors and nonprofits, she leads the foundation’s strategic goal work on aging. Prior to joining MaineCF in 2015, Lee held positions at Bowdoin College, including assistant dean of student affairs. Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Oberlin College and a master’s and doctorate in U.S. history from UCLA. Lee lives with her family in Brunswick.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.