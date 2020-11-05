Arts Glances

Jesup Memorial Library seeks focus group

BAR HARBOR – The Jesup Memorial Library wants community members to help grow its youth services and design youth areas in its future building addition. The Jesup will hold an online “Youth Lead the Way!” focus group on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. to discuss the future of youth services, including plans for programs, resources and youth services space in the new building. Anyone in the community is welcome to take part and share comments and ideas on these plans.

This focus group is the culmination of a planning process that began last winter and included a community survey, start-up focus groups and community working groups. Three working groups met over the summer, focusing on specific age groups: preschool, grade school and teens. The groups developed recommendations for programming and partnerships, resources and materials, and space.

Anyone interested in joining the focus group should visit jesuplibrary.org/youth-planning to learn more. To participate, fill out the form on the page. Plans and information about the Jesup’s expansion can be found at Jesup2020.org.

Former Acadia superintendent to give talk

BAR HARBOR—Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Sheridan Steele spent 38 years in the National Park Service before retiring in 2015. He has collected stories of his time in the NPS for a new book, “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.” Join Steele for a virtual author talk on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library on Zoom.

The stories cover different parts of his position, including wildlife management, search and rescue, visitor orientation and educational services, amusing visitor incidents and staff recollections, land conservation and working on special projects to expand or improve the national parks. Many of the stories are illustrated with photos from Steele’s photo library of more than 100,000 slides and digital photographs taken during his time in the national parks.

Copies of Steele’s book can be purchased through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books in person, by calling (207) 288-4245 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/steele or email [email protected].

Anti-racist parenting workshop

BAR HARBOR— An online workshop, Raising Anti-Racist Kids in Maine, will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2-4 p.m. Widespread protests against racial violence brought communities together this summer, and some parents have wondered how to teach their children about race and racism from an anti-racist perspective. Taught by Catherine Maryse Anderson, this workshop will give participants confidence to find answers to difficult questions, and guidance to be more comfortable navigating conversations about race and racism with young children.

Emily Wright, a mom and registered nurse at MDI Hospital, is organizing this event, which is cohosted by the YWCA and the MDI Racial Equity Working Group. “Each of us gets to choose how we will use our privilege to shape the future,” Wright said. “Those of us raising, teaching and nurturing young children know that the future we wish to see for them will only be made possible by the steps we take to shape that future today. I am so excited to have Catherine lead us in this Raising Anti-Racist Kids in Maine workshop so that we can listen and learn and then put into practice new tools in the hopes of moving towards a more just and equitable future.”

This online workshop is being offered on a sliding fee scale from free to $35. For more information and registration, visit eventbrite.com/e/raising-anti-racist-children-in-maine-tickets-126167228577.

Community discussion about climate change

MOUNT DESERT — On Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) will host an online educational event called Climate Change, Reaction and Action. This event is open to the public and will feature a panel of speakers who will share their knowledge about three interconnected topics: the climate change crisis as it stands now, our individual and communal emotional reaction to this emergency, and what actions attendees can begin implementing immediately within the existing framework of their lives and careers to address the crisis in an impactful way.

In addition, three community members will engage in conversation with the speakers at the end of each section. “Along with diving into central climate topics with speakers, we want to emphasize and explore the fact that climate change intersects with everyone’s life – both in its impacts and in our capacity to participate in solutions. It’s a topic more and more of us are grappling with and we want to provide a public forum for us to learn and consider solutions together in community,” said Johannah Blackman, ACTT cofounder and chairman.

To join the free online event, register at aclimatetothrive.org or contact ACTT coordinator Beth Woolfolk at [email protected]