Arts Glances

Hiking in the highlands

BAR HARBOR— Over the course of a week in 2015, a group of friends and family from MDI took on the West Highland Way, the most popular of the long-distance paths in the Scottish Highlands. The 100-mile journey leads from just north of Glasgow to Fort William.

Participant Peter Madeira will give a virtual talk about his experiences on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library.

Growing up in southern New England, Madeira has been walking and hiking since he was a teen. His family were long–time members of the Appalachian Mountain Club, and he found work for AMC in a variety of seasonal and staff jobs. He was also business manager at Baxter State Park. Madeira served in the Coast Guard and is a graduate of the University of Maine.

To register for this event, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/westhighlandway.

Cold and flu prevention online talk

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m., Martina Dittmar will give a Zoom talk called Preventing Colds and Flu: Simple Tips from Ancient Wisdom.

Dittmar works with people to help them listen to their body’s inner wisdom in order to heal from health problems. She does this through her work as an Ayruvedic practitoner and spiritual mentor. She teaches people how to meditate, improve their digestion, accept their emotions, develop their intuition and live through their heart.

Dittmar lives in Surry with her husband, 7-year-old son and pets. She enjoys gardening, nature and cooking. For more information, visit her website radiantlifewithin.com.

To register for this event, call 276-3333 or email rsvpnehlibrary.org.

MDI seascapes inspiration

BLUE HILL — The Cynthia Winings Gallery is sponsoring a virtual artist talk by Christine Lafuente titled “Acadia Seas, Acadian Seeing” on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Lafuente will be joined by author Carl Little.

Lafuente’s talk explores how a decade of painting seascapes on Mount Desert Island has inspired an evolution in her still life compositions.

Little is the author of more than 25 art books, including “Paintings of Maine,” “The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent,” “Winslow Homer and the Sea” and “Edward Hopper’s New England.”

RSVPs are requested in order to receive a Zoom link.

For more information, visit cynthiawiningsgallery.com.