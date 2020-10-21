Arts Glances

Endangered Maine birds highlighted in new exhibit

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – A new exhibit at the Wendell Gilley Museum highlights endangered, threatened and extinct bird species from Maine, using a carvings by Wendell Gilley, Harold Haertel and Edwin Hawkes, along with four full-size prints from John James Audubon’s ”Birds of America.”

Handpicked by Tammy Packie, the museum’s longtime visitor services manager, the art on display combines with thoughtfully researched text to show the effect of human-avian interaction in Maine.

“It came about this spring when we were getting so much bad news about COVID-19. I read that one good outcome … was the positive effect on climate change. Pollution slowed worldwide, from carbon levels that decreased global warming to lower ozone levels and decreased particulate pollution. There was an unprecedented hiatus of human pressure on habitat as people stayed in isolation,” Packie says.

So that led me to think of what bird species we had in Maine that are sensitive to these factors, and what examples of those birds we might have in our collection,” she continued.

Through November, the museum will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a limit of 10 people at a time. Face coverings are required. For reservations, email [email protected].

Preventing the flu

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m., Martina Dittmar will give a Zoom talk called “Preventing Colds and Flu: Simple Tips from Ancient Wisdom.” The talk is being sponsored by the Northeast Harbor Library.

Dittmar works with people to help them listen to their body’s inner wisdom in order to heal from health problems. She does this through her work as an Ayruvedic practitioner and spiritual mentor. She teaches people how to meditate, improve their digestion, accept their emotions, develop their intuition and live through their heart.

To register for this event, call 276-3333 or email rsvpnehlibrary.org.

Stories from the sea

ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk on stories from the sea and what they reveal about Maine fishing communities on Monday, Nov. 2 from 3-4 p.m.

Scattered among Maine’s coastal communities in historical societies, museums, libraries, community radio stations and schools, the voices of Maine’s fishing communities have been recorded for posterity. With climate change and other factors driving ecological shifts, the local fisheries knowledge contained in Maine’s rich oral history archives is a critical source of information about coastal communities and ecological change. Marine Extension Associate Natalie Springuel will talk about bringing life back to these stories so they can be useful for decision-making, community development and cultural heritage today.

Springuel has been a marine extension associate with Maine Sea Grant since 2000. Her extension programs address working waterfronts and coastal access, fisheries heritage and sustainable tourism planning. She is the coordinator of the Downeast Fisheries Trail, a founder of the National Working Waterfront Network and host of the award-winning public affairs radio show, Coastal Conversations.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To, visit umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event.

Online musket presentation

CAMDEN— The Camden Public Library will host local historic reenactor Bill Payson for an online presentation, “Muskets of the American Revolution” on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend this Zoom event.

In 1775, at the beginning of the American War of Independence, the men who stood up to the British Regulars were farmers, laborers and artisans. Most brought their own weapons and fought without pay. In this program, Payson will discuss the New England Fowler, the British 1st model Long Land pattern musket, the French ’63 Charlieville, and related equipment.

Payson has been involved with historic reenacting since 1990. For the last 20 years, he has been a member of Harmon’s Snowshoemen, a group of New England military reenactors who portray frontier soldiers from 1623-1783. Payson collaborated with author Denis Hambucken on the book, “Soldier of the American Revolution: A Visual Reference.”

For more on this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

Worldly talent lends voice to library read-alouds

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library announces the addition of a new reader for the popular Friday Explorations Read-Aloud Program. Every Friday at 11 a.m., on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, the library will stream a new recording of local thespian, Joseph Coté, reading aloud selections from a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction books.

“Joseph began reading aloud to our Friday group in person last winter,” says Programs Coordinator Julia Pierce. “His captivating voice and talent for engaging an audience quickly made him a favorite. Joseph has experience as a Shakespearean actor, and if you can’t go to see plays because of COVID-19, listening to a skillful orator read aloud is the next best thing!”

Coté grew up in Old Town. While a communications student at UMO, he moved up the ranks from dining room waiter to self-styled “entertainment manager” over three summers at Camden’s historic Whitehall Inn. By graduation in 1971, Coté was plotting a life of travel, exploration and story-gathering. Following his graduate studies at Washington University in St. Louis, Coté explored the world “at someone else’s expense” for 34 years, working in the international five-star hotel industry. After living in 27 foreign cities, Coté retired to Camden in 2018.

Recordings of past readings can be watched any time in the videos section of the library’s Facebook page and Camden Public Library Programs YouTube Channel. To learn about upcoming books to be read aloud, visit librarycamden.org.