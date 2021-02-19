Arts Glances

Elementary school art show

NORTHEAST HARBOR ─ Like a lot of things, the K-8 Mount Desert Elementary School art show is a little bit different this year.

One of the best ways to understand the human experience is to look at the artwork.

Students at MDES took some time during their virtual art classes back in January to talk about the moment we are currently living in.

Students were asked to take images of the world around them to show future generations what it was like to be alive in 2020 and 2021. Students were assigned photography homework and took local photography field trips. This art show is a selection of that work.

The exhibit will be in the Mellon Room Feb. 9–26. The library is open to visitors. For more information, contact the library at (207) 276–3333 or email [email protected].

Virtual piano concert Feb. 24

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m., Donna Coleman will give an online piano concert via Zoom. The title of the concert is “The Art of the Fugue: J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Charles Ives.” The concert is being sponsored by the Northeast Harbor Library.

This program explores the relationships between the Sonata in A-flat major, opus 110 by Ludwig van Beethoven, the Prelude and Fugue BWV 862 by Johann Sebastian Bach and “The Alcotts,” movement three of the “Concord” Sonata by Charles Edward Ives. Coleman will demonstrate these musical relationships before playing the compositions with which they are associated.

Coleman’s research into American and 20th century repertories, with focus on the music of Charles Ives, produced two world–acclaimed recordings for Et’Cetera Records and earned her several fellowships.

For more information or to sign up for the performance, call 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Final Winter Horticulture Series presentation

CAMDEN ─ The Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series will conclude at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with Seed Starting 101.

Anne E. Perkins will discuss how home gardeners can successfully propagate plants from seeds and will demonstrate tips and techniques. Perkins, a member of Camden Garden Club since 2010, is the owner of Headacre Farms in Owls Head. She has been gardening since the age of 4, leaving a trail of gardens from Florida to Alaska as she followed her husband in his career. Settling back in Maine in 2001, she is now able to devote herself to full-time gardening.

The Camden Public Library will host the program on Zoom and anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] to request a link.

Filmmakers to speak Feb. 26

ELLSWORTH — Acadia Senior College will present an online program titled “The Evolution of a Maine Filmmaker” on Friday, Feb. 26, at noon.

Maine documentary filmmakers Richard Kane and Melody Lewis-Kane will discuss several films they have produced over the last 20 years, including “J. Fred Woell: An American Vision” and “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan.” They will also discuss their current project, “Truth Tellers: Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth.”

They will also talk about the process of documentary filmmaking and will share some short clips from a few films to give people a sense of their work, including a clip from the film “Protecting the Nature of Maine,” the 50th anniversary film for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, with shots from Acadia National Park.

This free event is open to the public.

Register online at https://www.acadiaseniorcollege.org/food-for-thought/2021-02-26-FFT-Kane or contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected]