Arts Glances

Castro and Cuba online talk Oct. 13

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Matt Cost will talk about his historical novel, “I am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution,” during a Zoom talk for the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

In the summer of 1958, 300 revolutionaries, led by a 30-year-old lawyer named Fidel, defeated 12,000 soldiers in combat. How was this possible? If you want to understand Cuba of the last 60 years, you must first understand who Fidel Castro was, as well as the events of the Cuban Revolution of 1953–1959.

Cost has taught history and has coached just about every sport imaginable. He lives in Brunswick with his wife, Harper. To register for the virtual talk and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email the Southwest Harbor Public Library at [email protected].

All about bosses

BAR HARBOR—This month’s Words Unleashed! Story Slam is all about bosses. Join emcee Jeff Miller and the Jesup Memorial Library for a virtual story slam on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Share your true, first-person story about a boss you have had. Did you have a boss that made your life terrible? Maybe you had a boss that just was never there. Or maybe you had a boss who was an inspiration. Join in and tell your story.

The setup of the story slam is similar to “The Moth” Radio Hour on NPR. All stories are true, first-person stories that are around five minutes. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

Registration for this event is required. To register and receive the Zoom link, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/octoberslam to fill out the form or email [email protected].

Celebrate Home Movie Day all month long

BUCKSPORT— Home Movie Day is an international celebration of amateur films and filmmaking held annually at local venues across the world. Due to the global disruption caused by the coronavirus, Northeast Historic Film will be having a virtual Home Movie Month, presenting clips from 31 home movies from its archives, starting with the earliest reels from 1915 and continuing through the 2010s. Featured will be everything from Kodachrome blueberry harvesting and mid-century lobster dinners to 1930s Halloween costumes and criminal goats.

To view daily postings that started on Oct. 1, follow Northeast Historic Film on Facebook or Instagram.