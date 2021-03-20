Zoom watercolor class March 22 

BASS HARBOR — As part of its celebration of Women’s History Month, Bass Harbor Memorial Library welcomes Erika Rosso on Monday, March 22 at 3 p.m. for “On Watercolors and Finding Inspiration,” a conversation about finding extraordinary inspiration on ordinary days and to learn how to begin laying down your ideas in watercolor.

No painting experience is necessary. Participants in this Zoom class should expect to use their own watercolor paper, brushes and paints.

Rosso has been creating art since she was a young child and found her true calling at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Her paintings are informed by nature, the human figure and her imagination. Her work often combines these three elements to convey a message or dreamlike vision. Rosso currently resides in Southwest Harbor with her family where she teaches art and yoga.

To reserve your spot and receive the Zoom link, register at https://forms.gle/wQZVk7yB3XZ1iise6.

For more information, call the library at (207) 244-3798 or email [email protected].