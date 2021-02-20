Zoom author talk at Northeast Harbor Library 

NORTHEAST HARBOR ─ On Wednesday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a Zoom event with Christina Baker Kline who will talk about her most recently published book, “The Exiles.”

Kline is a bestselling author of eight novels and has been published in 40 countries. Her novels have received the New England Prize for Fiction, the Maine Literary Award and a Barnes & Noble Discover Award, among other prizes, and have been chosen by hundreds of communities, universities and schools as “One Book, One Read” selections. Her essays, articles and reviews have appeared in publications such as the New York Times and the NYT Book review, The Boston Globe, The San Francisco Chronicle, Lit Hub, Psychology Today and Slate.

Kline was born in Cambridge, England, and was raised there as well as in the American South and Maine. She is a graduate of Yale, Cambridge and the University of Virginia.

Either call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or email [email protected] to sign up.