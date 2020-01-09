Young adult author talk at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers will host young adult novelist Maria Padian who will discuss her latest novel, “How to Build a Heart” at the Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Copies will be available for purchase courtesy of Sherman’s.

“How to Build a Heart” is the story of 16-year-old Izzy who grapples with the recent death of her father, the move to a new school and the social balancing act between her family and the wealthy kids she befriends. Kirkus Reviews calls the book “an absolutely enthralling depiction of family and self-discovery.”

Earlier in the day, Padian will lead the Enthusiastic Readers Event, an extracurricular collaboration between IRW and Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS). Select seventh, eighth and ninth graders from MDIRSS schools will each receive a copy of Padian’s book “Out of Nowhere,” a Lupine and Maine Literary Award winner, and come together to discuss and participate in book-related activities and for a presentation and workshop with the author.

Padian lives and writes in southern Maine and is the award-winning author of five novels for teens including Maine Literary Award and Lupine Honor winner “Wrecked.”

IRW is a nonprofit organization based in Southwest Harbor that aims to instill a love of reading and learning among children living on Maine’s outer islands and communities in Washington County.

For info, contact info@islandreadersandwriters.org or 244-5111.