Writing group to give hybrid presentation on Sept. 8  

BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library’s Write On! Writers Group members Joan FitzGerald, Nina Barufaldi St. Germain, Steven Roiphe, Jack Wilson and Carol Woolman will give a presentation of their work at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the library.

The group has been meeting, in person and remotely, on Saturday mornings since 2014. Members share group leadership, bringing manuscripts of fiction, memoir, poetry and more for feedback.

FitzGerald was an award-winning financial news reporter. She has written short stories and essays and an environmental fantasy geared toward middle schoolers. She is currently at work on an adult dystopian novel. She lives in Cambridge, Mass., and has been a summer resident of Mount Desert Island since birth.

Barufaldi St.Germain is working on a Stonecoast MFA degree in creative writing.

Roiphe holds a degree from Harvard, where he studied creative writing, literature and history. His prose has appeared in literary magazines and has earned him a Pushcart Prize nomination. He lives in Lamoine, where he is finishing a novel.

Wilson lives in Seal Cove and works on MDI. He writes as a hobby.

Woolman was a closet writer from age 11 to 37, when she published her first story about a rafting trip in the Arctic. In 2013, she finished a book for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project about her father that is both a family history and a World War II memoir. Her current work is about living through the violent death of her son Mark when he was 25.

This event is planned to be a hybrid event. You can register for in-person or remote (but interactive) attendance via Zoom at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/writeonauthors or by emailing [email protected].