Writers, artists celebrate island life   

MOUNT DESERT — Beautiful essays, poems, photographs and paintings by residents of Maine’s unbridged islands fill the pages of the 15th annual edition of “The Island Reader,” which is published by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Sustaining Islands.”

“The creative works submitted by this year’s artists highlight how islanders take care of the islands we call home,” the editors write in the introduction.

“Picking up beach trash, helping neighbors, protecting our waters for future generations to fish and harvest, creating art that showcases our experiences, islanders know that sustaining islands is a labor of love and key to living off the Maine coast.”

“The Island Reader” is available free of charge; however, if you make a donation when ordering, your gift will directly help pay for publishing and printing costs. Order your copy at www.seacoastmission.org/2021/05/31.

Swan’s Island Memories

(selected stanzas)

Fast asleep

Trucks beep

Harbor chatter

Boatyard clatter

Coffee in a mug

Workout on a rug

Morning run

The day’s begun

Lighthouse walks

Hiking trails talk

Porpoise pods

Fishing rods

Casting and waiting

Seals sunbathing

First fish feast?

No. Catch and release

–Susan Heebner Cushman,

Swan’s Island

My Cushion

(an excerpt)

Everyone has one, at least everyone should—memories of a special place which can become a soft cushion when life gets overpowering, sadness grips our lives, or when we just need to escape. It waits patiently and quietly, but never fails to appear when needed. It slips into our mind—no knocking, no loud greeting—it is just there. My cushion is Matinicus Isle.”

–Margret VanOrden Maloney ,

Matinicus

Abandoned

Magnificently decrepit, it does not,

remarkably, fall down, though

it tilts in its patch of overgrown weeds,

this house I pass often along

the only paved road on this island.

Windows blown out or boarded,

a shutter hanging one-hinged aslant,

clumps of moss finding their opportunity

in the crease between the gable

and the rest of the roof, sickly green

gauze wadded to stanch further

deterioration. The door missing,

the dark entry could be a mouth

crying out. I can only imagine

how ravaged must be its interior,

the ruin critters have wrought,

the fungus covering walls and floors

that once formed spruce living quarters.

Behind it loom trunks and needles

of evergreens that threaten to engulf it,

take it out of its misery. The natural

impulse is to want to fix it, set it to rights,

or tear the eyesore down, but the owner

has just been, over 30 years, letting it

go slowly to pieces, allowing entropy

to do its work, letting this gray-shingled

shambles stand as a rebuke to those

who have trouble coming to terms

with the way of things.

–Susan Deborah King ,

Great Cranberry Island

Walking the Fence

(an excerpt)

Hierarchy of the hill. We lived about two thirds of the way up, across from the mill manager. The mill owner lived in a big house at the top of the hill. We were one house down from the local dentist and one above a realtor, who was across from the theater owner – we were middle hill, middle class. My father owned a store. The mill manager’s family raised horses.

The mill manager was a good man, but his wife was a holy terror who didn’t much care for children. We were forbidden to go on their property or near the horses unless invited.

–Ann Marie Maguire ,

Swan’s Island

Coming Apart

I did not know what a life

I had as we took it apart

piece by piece

and doled it out by random chance,

a few trades, furniture for silverware,

passion for pragmatism

mysterious associations more

felt than known

with little said about

the whole that was passing away

through our fingers

until I came back down

that highway from town to city

and spent a sleepless night unsettled

trying to gauge

the measure of my discontent.

Then I knew that we were all three

letting go of something

so much larger than any of us

and trying to cling

thing by thing

to the ineffable depths of our youth

and the stages of becoming who we are

in which first or early steps taken there so long ago

could not be captured

by every riser of the stair

we now held apart among us,

small symbols of the place

we would always call home.

–Eric Best,

Frenchboro