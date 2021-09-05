Writer, poet wins lifetime achievement award 

MOUNT DESERT — The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding writers who make art accessible to general audiences. The trustees of the Rabkin Foundation have announced that the foundation has awarded a $50,000 Lifetime Achievement Award to poet and art critic Carl Little of Mount Desert.

For more than 30 years, Little has been one of the primary cultural connections between Maine and New York, writing about the Maine art scene for national publications and about the larger art world for Maine magazines.

Suzette McAvoy, recently retired director of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland, describes Little as “a champion of art and artists in Maine and beyond.”

“His many books on art, written with enthusiasm and sensitivity, draw on his deep knowledge of art history and his active engagement with artists and the art community,’’ says McAvoy. “His work is, and will remain, an important contribution to the history of art in Maine and America.”

Little began writing about art in 1980, the year he earned an MFA in poetry from Columbia University. He first contributed reviews to Arts Magazine and then in 1986 became an associate editor at Art in America. He continued to write for Art in America after he moved to Maine in 1989, having been introduced to the Maine coast and islands by his uncle, painter William Kienbusch.

In recent years, Little has been a regular contributor to Hyperallergic and Art New England and for 25 years he has written artist profiles and features for Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors.

In addition to art reviews and journalism, Little has published 30 art books, among them “Paintings of Maine,” “Paintings of New England,” “The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent,” “Edward Hopper’s New England,” “Winslow Homer and the Sea,” Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond,” “Art of the Maine Islands,” “Art of Acadia” and “Art of Monhegan Island.”

Little has also authored monographs on Joel Babb, Philip Barter, Jeffrey Becton, Beverly Hallam, Francis Hamabe, Dahlov Ipcar, William Irvine and Irene Hardwicke Olivieri. He won the first John N. Cole Prize for Nonfiction from the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance in 2012. Little also is the editor of “Discovery: 50 Years of Craft Experience at Haystack Mountain School of Craft” and “Art of Katahdin,” a collaboration with his brother, painter David Little.

As a poet, Little has published two collections, “3,000 Dreams Explained” and “Ocean Drinker: New & Selected Poems.”

The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation, headquartered in Portland, gives annual prizes to eight visual art journalists from across the country. This is the third time the foundation has given a Lifetime Achievement Award. Leo Rabkin was an artist who worked and exhibited in New York City for 60 years. His wife, Dorothea, joined with Leo to create a landmark collection of American folk and outsider art. They lived in New York City and had a wide circle of friends including artists, writers and curators. It was Leo’s wish that the foundation assist art journalists who play a vital role in the art community nationwide.

The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation’s trustees are: Edgar Allen Beem of Brunswick (arts journalist, political columnist); Deborah Irmas of Los Angeles, Calif. (writer, art historian, philanthropist), Nancy Karlins Thoman of New York (art historian, curator, journalist). The foundation’s executive director is Susan C. Larsen (art historian, curator).

For more info, contact Danielle Frye, executive assistant and gallery manager, at [email protected]