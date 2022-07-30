Workshop explores personal, collective grief

BAR HARBOR — Author, activist and teacher Michelle Cassandra Johnson is coming to The Whole Health Center Aug. 5-7 to lead a weekend workshop called Finding Refuge.

A noted speaker and TEDx presenter, Johnson is the author of “Finding Refuge: Heart Work for Healing Collective Grief and Skill in Action: Radicalizing Your Yoga Practice to Create a Just World.”

Johnson has offered her Dismantling Racism trainings to corporations, universities and community groups – including a previous event for The Whole Health Center. Johnson holds a Master of Social Work degree and is a yoga, movement and mindfulness trainer, having presented for Yoga International and Kripalu. She brings all of these to bear in helping people to examine personal and collective trauma and grief as well as the cultural factors that contribute to trauma.

According to The Whole Health Center Associate Director Sherene Cauley, this program, which begins Friday evening, will “offer an opportunity for individuals to connect with the many kinds of grief we may be carrying, the space to allow the heart’s wisdom to emerge, and needed tools for personal and collective healing.”

For more information about the program, go online to www.thewholehealthcenter.org, email [email protected] or call (207) 288-4128.