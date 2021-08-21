Works of Bowden and Lincoln on display in September

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The works of Mattie Bowden and Benjamin Lincoln are featured in the September 2021 exhibit, Real Enough, at the Northeast Harbor Library, curated by Annette Carvajal of Art in Publics Spaces LLC.

Inspired by the power of the sea, Bowden’s work depicts the play of light on the atmosphere and water. Her large seascapes are created by brushing graphite powder onto cotton rag paper.

Bowden attended Mount Desert Island High School, Lewis and Clark College and the University of Maine, Farmington, earning a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. She now lives in Portland, Ore., where she makes miniatures for stop-motion animated films along with being an artist and jeweler. She is currently a model maker for Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of “Pinocchio” as well as working on a collaborative project with Mount Desert Island furniture designer Joe Tracy.

Lincoln opens his work up to the possibility of a third “virtual” world, questioning the general idea that representational art only responds to observations of the physical world of objects and that abstract art only responds to an internal world of mind and spirit.

Lincoln has been a practicing artist for 25 years and is currently based on Mount Desert Island. He studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University in Boston. Lincoln is currently represented by the Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor and his work is held in private and corporate collections in the U.S. and Europe.

The exhibit will be in the Mellon Room for the month of September. The library is open to visitors. For more information, contact the library at (207) 276-3333 or email [email protected].