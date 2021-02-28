Women’s History Month exhibit at Southwest Harbor Library 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — During March, in celebration of Women’s History Month, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will exhibit items inspired by the theme “Life Upended: Unexpected Inspiration.”

Women and girls connected to Mount Desert Island will show artifacts, in process or as yet to be conceived, inspired by that theme. While much attention during the last year has focused on the negative, this display will showcase the positivity that women of all ages and walks of life have experienced during this unusual time.

This community show includes pieces ranging from quilts, drawings, paintings, photographs, fiber sculpture, acrylic floor cloth painting, crochet, collage and jewelry.

The show will be held virtually and also in the library when the library reopens to appointments.

For more information about in-person viewing, the online exhibit and virtual events, visit swhplibrary.org for updates.