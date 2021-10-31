Winter birding excursions offered on MDI 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute and the Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up to offer late-fall and early-winter birding on western Mount Desert Island, led by Seth Benz, the institute’s bird ecology director.

A variety of habitats near Wendell Gilley Museum are great for resident birds and early winter waterfowl. Purple sandpipers and razorbills are real possibilities, too. These excursions are set for four Tuesday mornings – Nov. 2, 16 and 30 and Dec. 14. They will start at the museum at 8:30 a.m. with a brief orientation and a hot beverage.

Normally two to three hours in duration, the excursions will improve birding skills and introduce trends in bird populations and relevant topics in bird conservation. Space is limited and registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org. The fee is $10 per person, per excursion. Registration includes free museum entry and visit.

Birders of all experience levels are welcome. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Walking, if any, will be gentle and on easy terrain such as asphalt, gravel and dirt paths.

Excursions may be canceled due to difficult or unsafe weather conditions. Registrants will be notified by 6 p.m. the previous day if an excursion is canceled.