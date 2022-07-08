Wildlife artist finds his voice in metal

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don Rambadt creates one-of-a-kind sculptures from metal, and birds are his inspiration and primary subject matter.

“I sculpt because I enjoy the challenge of manipulating space,” Rambadt said. “I’ve chosen birds as my subject matter because they fascinate me to no end.”

Rambadt will be visiting the Wendell Gilley Museum as its People-Nature-Art art presenter at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. He will delve into his process, his inspiration and his works in progress.

“I have been fortunate to be able to combine my lifelong curiosity towards the natural world with a creative path that allows me to explore my own vision of what is interesting and beautiful,” he said.

A Wisconsin native, Rambadt has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin. He says he got interested in art as a child, “but it wasn’t until I first put two pieces of metal together in a college sculpture course that I truly found my voice.”

Each of his sculptures is a one-of-a-kind piece. He cuts and shapes individual pieces of metal by hand, then assembles them with welding and soldering.

Rambadt’s work is shown nationally and internationally, and is part of many public and private collections, including at the Gilley and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum in Wausau, Wis.

Rambadt will give an in-person presentation at the Gilley that also will be livecast. Sign up online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events and indicate whether attendance will be in person or online.