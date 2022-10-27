Wicked fun with ‘Matt & Ben’

BANGOR — Help has arrived for those who have had trouble sleeping at night and whose daylight hours have been plagued by endless head scratching over this question: How on earth did a pair of Gen X college dropout yahoos from Southie like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck come up with the near perfect screenplay for the Oscar-winning movie “Good Will Hunting” their first time out of the gate?

The Penobscot Theatre Co. engagingly and preposterously answers that burning question in its current production of Mindy Kaling’s and Brenda Withers’ hilarious play “Matt & Ben.”

I’m not giving too much away when I tell you straight out that, according to this account, the marvelous screenplay about a troubled young man working as a janitor in the hallowed, ivy-covered walls of Harvard, who turns out to be a math genius, fell from the sky, well, actually, the ceiling, of a squalid little South Boston apartment.

Having come up with this outrageous explanation (or perhaps it’s all a metaphor) to a 25-year-old movie-making mystery, the two playwrights Kaling and Withers had great fun casting themselves as the two future movie stars and imagining what it might have been like if, indeed, a perfect story had dropped from the heavens into the laps of the aspiring young writers and actors.

What ensues is a fun 90 minutes of watching the two boyhood friends, played delightfully here by Jen Shepard as Matt and Tina Munoz Pandya as Ben, squabble, tease, cajole, verbally jab and physically punch one another as they try to decide whether this “screenplay from heaven” is a blessing or a curse. To help them figure it all out, they are visited, like the ghosts of Christmas present and past, by the spirits of Gwyneth Paltrow and J.D. Salinger.

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani, the action and verbal sparring between Shepard and Pandya is as sharp and fast-paced as the sword fight between The Dread Pirate Roberts and Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.” The two volatile boys jump on each other’s words or when words fail, jump on each other; scarf down or fling about Doritos and Gatorade and, in the play’s most honest moments, try to figure out how to make this heaven-sent windfall advance their individual ambitions and still preserve their friendship.

As ever, the PTC set designer Jess Ploszaj, props designer Reed Davis, lighting designer Erica Lauren Maholmes and costumer Kevin Jacob Koski have done a terrific job transforming the stage into an ‘80s era Boston walkup and the two women actors into a pugnacious pair of scrappy young men on the cusp of a career-changing miracle. Special kudos here to fight choreographer Angela Bonacasa, who had the audience gasping at times, the roughhousing was so real.

One imagines the real story behind the script that spring boarded Damon and Affleck’s movie career into the Oscar-winning stratosphere is pretty interesting, too, but probably not as wicked good fun as this version.

“Matt & Ben” plays through Nov. 6. For more information and for reservations, go to www.penobscottheatre.org or call (207) 942-3333.