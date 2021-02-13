Why plant a native garden? 

BAR HARBOR ─ The Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series continues at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 with guest speakers Avy Claire and Cathy Rees from Native Gardens of Blue Hill. The Camden Public Library will host the program on Zoom and anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] to request a Zoom link.

Native Gardens of Blue Hill has undertaken the creation of a public garden to give a diverse group of gardeners, potential gardeners and non-gardeners an opportunity to see how a garden made exclusively of native plants can benefit the local landscape. In creating this garden, they envisioned a process that teaches as the garden evolves and becomes an inspirational destination as it matures. The presentation will cover the use of native plants in the garden and how they function in the ecosystem.

For more information about the club and its activities, visit camdengardenclub.org or contact [email protected].