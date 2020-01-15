Volunteers craft Acadia trail signs

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Every Monday and Wednesday morning in the winter, as many as a dozen volunteers, nearly all of them retired, can be found in the park’s sign shop tucked away in the woods near the Hulls Cove Visitor Center.

They are making the directional signs for Acadia’s 45 miles of carriage roads. Or they are making signs for hiking trails. Or making or refinishing benches. Or building sawhorse barricades for the law enforcement rangers. They’ve even built wooden walkways for bog trails.

“They help out every department in the park; they do it all,” said David Schlag, the Acadia staff member who is coordinating the sign shop projects this winter.