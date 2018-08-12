Violinists to play

MOUNT DESERT — Violinists Heather Thomas and James McFadden-Talbot, also known as the Duo Criquet, will play a concert Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library. The program includes works by Jean-Marie Leclaire, Serge Prokofiev and Anderson Alden.

Thomas is the daughter of two Northeast Harbor residents, Sari and Herbert Thomas. She grew up in Belgrade, Maine where she and her two sisters were home schooled. At age 5, she and her sisters began studying violin according to the Suzuki method with Betsy Kobayashi in Augusta. She attended Bowdoin College, and earned an MA in violin performance from Rice University. She is a member of the Louisville Symphony Orchestra.

Thomas met McFadden-Talbot in the student orchestra at Tanglewood. He leads a string quartet in Los Angeles, and hosts a festival in France.

Contact the library at 276-3333.