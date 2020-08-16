Violin concert Aug. 20 

NORTHEAST HARBOR—On Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m., Heather Thomas and James McFadden Talbot will return to the Northeast Harbor Library for a two–person violin concert for the third year in a row. This year’s concert will be outdoors, and masks will be required.

Both Thomas and McFadden Talbot are violinists in the Louisville Orchestra. Thomas was a fellow with the New World Symphony founded by Michael Tilson Thomas and a fellow at the Tanglewood Music Festival for three summers. Among concert highlights, she served as concertmaster in an unconducted performance for Dvorak’s Symphony Serenade for Strings with members of the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and served as concert master under the baton of Nicolas McGegan in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 with the Music Academy of the West’s Chamber Orchestra. She received her master’s degree in music from Rice University and her bachelor’s degree in music from Columbus State University. Thomas is from Mount Desert Island.

McFadden-Talbot received a bachelor’s degree and a graduate certificate at the USC Thornton School of Music studying with the renowned soloist Midori Goto, where he won Overall First Place in the Bach Solo competition of 2018. He received his master’s degree in violin from the Hamburg Hochschule fur Musik and Theater.

Sign up for this concert by emailing [email protected] or calling 276-3333. Numbers are limited.